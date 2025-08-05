Menu

Crime

Charges laid after several kids allegedly assaulted at daycare in Spruce Grove

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted August 5, 2025 2:32 pm
1 min read
Little Stars Montessori Early Learning Center (280 Pioneer Rd.) in Spruce Grove, Alta. on Thursday, March 13, 2025. View image in full screen
Little Stars Montessori Early Learning Center at 280 Pioneer Rd., in Spruce Grove, Alta., is pictured on March 13, 2025. Global News
After a five-month-long investigation into assaults at a daycare west of Edmonton, RCMP in Spruce Grove have charged two people with assault.

In March, Parkland RCMP said it received a complaint of an assault alleged to have occurred on Feb. 19, at the Little Stars Montessori Early Learning Centre, located at 280 Pioneer Rd. on the east side of Spruce Grove.

RCMP said on March 6, management of the daycare had notified parents about some alleged assaults by staff. Once the parents were made aware, they then contacted the Spruce Grove RCMP detachment.

Within a week, RCMP said it received several more complaints of physical assault, and on March 13, said four victims had been identified and that more were suspected.

At the time, the province’s Ministry of Jobs, Economy and Trade had issued a probationary licence to the daycare due to safety concerns and removed Little Star’s ability to care for infants, which would affect seven children. The probationary licence was set to expire on June 12. Global News has reached out to the province for an update.

Now, RCMP have laid charges in connection with allegations of assault by staff on children at the daycare.

Dimpy Bawa, 32, is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and two additional charges of assault. Shivani Shivani, 29, is also charged with two counts of assault.

RCMP said both Bawa and Shivani were released from the daycare at the onset of the investigation. Little Stars has been co-operating with investigators.

Both Bawa and Shivani have been released from custody and have court dates set for Sept. 17 in Stony Plain.

