Dubai brand chocolate recalled in Canada over salmonella risk

A Dubai brand chocolate product is being recalled in Canada due to potential salmonella contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says the recall was “triggered by test results” and affects pistachio and knafeh milk chocolate from the brand Dubai.

The specific product is the 145-gram size with the UPC 6 11834 51237 1 along the barcode and a code of 225.174. The product was sold both online and in Quebec and is being recalled by Distribution Bonbons JJ Candy.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product, the recall notice states.

People who believe they became sick from consuming a recalled product should contact a health-care provider.

Canadians should throw the recalled product out or return it to where they were purchased.

The CFIA says it is conducting a food safety investigation, which could lead to the recall of other products.

The agency added it’s verifying that the industry is removing the recalled product from store shelves.

While food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled, it can still make you sick. People may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.