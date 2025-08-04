Man riding electric bike dead after colliding with bus in St. Catharines

A rider of an electric bicycle is dead after colliding with a transit bus in St. Catharines, Ont.
Niagara police say they responded to reports of a collision at the intersection of King and Carlisle Streets at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
Police say a 55-year-old man from St. Catharines was riding an e-bike when he struck the side of a transit bus.
They say the man was pronounced dead at the scene and that no one on the bus had any injuries.
Police say the e-bike rider struck the bus after running a red light at the intersection.
Investigators say they continue to look into the incident and ask anyone with information to contact police.
