Canada

Man riding electric bike dead after colliding with bus in St. Catharines

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2025 2:22 pm
1 min read
The Niagara Regional Police Service detachment in 1 District located in St. Catharines, Ont., is shown on Friday, March 15, 2024. View image in full screen
The Niagara Regional Police Service detachment in 1 District located in St. Catharines, Ont., is shown on Friday, March 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett
A rider of an electric bicycle is dead after colliding with a transit bus in St. Catharines, Ont.

Niagara police say they responded to reports of a collision at the intersection of King and Carlisle Streets at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police say a 55-year-old man from St. Catharines was riding an e-bike when he struck the side of a transit bus.

They say the man was pronounced dead at the scene and that no one on the bus had any injuries.

Police say the e-bike rider struck the bus after running a red light at the intersection.

Investigators say they continue to look into the incident and ask anyone with information to contact police.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

