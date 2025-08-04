Man riding electric bike dead after colliding with bus in St. Catharines

Send this page to someone via email

A rider of an electric bicycle is dead after colliding with a transit bus in St. Catharines, Ont.

Niagara police say they responded to reports of a collision at the intersection of King and Carlisle Streets at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police say a 55-year-old man from St. Catharines was riding an e-bike when he struck the side of a transit bus.

They say the man was pronounced dead at the scene and that no one on the bus had any injuries.

Police say the e-bike rider struck the bus after running a red light at the intersection.

Investigators say they continue to look into the incident and ask anyone with information to contact police.