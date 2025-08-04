Former Ontario lieutenant-governor and fashion mogul Hilary Weston dies

Send this page to someone via email

Hilary Weston, an Irish-Canadian fashion mogul and former lieutenant-governor of Ontario who devoted time to issues tied to women, volunteerism and youth, has died at 83.

In a statement Sunday, her family said the philanthropist and writer was shaped by an “enduring generosity and a deep commitment to helping others.”

“Our mother lived with unwavering devotion to her family and a belief in the power and importance of community and service,” said Galen Weston Jr., who is her son and chairman and former president of Loblaw Companies Ltd.

“Brilliant, brave, companionate, and beautiful, she brought a touch of magic to everything she did — in her decades of public service, philanthropy and her remarkable business career. Her greatest joy was the life she created for her family and friends — filled with warmth, love and fun.”

Born in Ireland on Jan. 12, 1942, Weston was the eldest of five children. She spent her early years as a fashion model to support her widowed mother and younger siblings. She married W. Galen Weston, known as Galen Weston Sr., in 1966 and moved to Toronto in the 1970s.

She spent 10 years, beginning in 1986, working with luxury clothing brands Holt Renfrew and Brown Thomas & Co., as well as department store company Selfridges Group.

Brown Thomas, on social media, called her a “truly remarkable person.”

“Her vision and enduring support for Irish culture and Irish enterprise laid the foundations for the success we enjoy today,” the post said.

Her charitable works include the Weston Family Foundation and the Hilary and Galen Weston Foundation following her husband’s death in April 2021 at the age of 80. They were married for 55 years.

Known for their connection to the Loblaw grocery store chain, the Westons are one of Canada’s wealthiest families.

She also co-authored two books on homes and gardens.

In 1997, Weston became Ontario’s lieutenant-governor and held the role until 2002, during which time she looked to highlight the contributions of volunteers, women and youth.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford shared a tribute to Weston on social media Sunday night, calling her a “trailblazer and devoted public servant.”

Edith Dumont, Ontario’s current lieutenant-governor, said Weston’s most notable achievements was creating the Lieutenant Governor’s Community Volunteer Awards, which “honour(s) the otherwise unsung heroes dedicated to serving their communities.”

“Her legacy will remain alive in our collective memory, imbued with deep appreciation and gratitude,” Dumont said in a statement.

Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Ontario’s lieutenant-governor from 2014 to 2023, wrote online that she will be “forever grateful” for Weston’s “kindness and friendship.”

“Ever gracious and generous, she served Ontario with outstanding dedication and distinction during her term and beyond,” Dowdeswell wrote.

She was given the Order of Canada in 2003 for outstanding achievement, dedication to community and service. At the time, she was the second woman to receive the award.

In the family’s statement, daughter Alannah Weston Cochrane said her mother loved a challenge.

She also said Weston had elegance and high standards that “were matched by her warmth and sense of humour.”

“But it was her vision, coupled with her enormous capacity for hard work, that made her a great female leader,” she said. “Her insight, wisdom and strength as well as her belief in individuals made almost anything possible.”

Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris said in a statement he was”deeply saddened” by Weston’s death.

“Hilary was a very proud Irish-Canadian who served both Ireland and Canada with distinction and generosity,” he said. “She made a lasting contribution to Irish-Canadian relations.

“I extend sincere condolences to her children, Alannah and Galen, and the entire Weston family.”