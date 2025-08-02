Man arrested after vehicle crashes through front door of RCMP office in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say a man is under arrest after a vehicle went through the front door of the RCMP headquarters in the Montreal area.

No one was injured inside the Westmount, Que., building and Montreal police say the suspect has mental-health issues was possibly in crisis.

Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant says a 44-year-old man was arrested quickly after the low-speed crash about 8:25 a.m., which police described as “deliberate” and caused considerable damages at the front door.

The suspect was transported to hospital with minor injuries and investigators will meet with him when they are able.

Police say the man had approached the building first on foot and allegedly later returned with his vehicle.

The RCMP’s Quebec division referred all questions about the incident to Montreal police.