Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Man arrested after vehicle crashes through front door of RCMP office in Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 2, 2025 11:07 am
1 min read
An RCMP collar tab pin is seen in Edmonton View image in full screen
44‑year‑old man arrested after deliberately driving into Westmount RCMP HQ’s front door in low‑speed crash; no injuries inside, police cite mental‑health crisis. Jason Franson/ The Canadian Press
Montreal police say a man is under arrest after a vehicle went through the front door of the RCMP headquarters in the Montreal area.

No one was injured inside the Westmount, Que., building and Montreal police say the suspect has mental-health issues was possibly in crisis.

Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant says a 44-year-old man was arrested quickly after the low-speed crash about 8:25 a.m., which police described as “deliberate” and caused considerable damages at the front door.

The suspect was transported to hospital with minor injuries and investigators will meet with him when they are able.

Police say the man had approached the building first on foot and allegedly later returned with his vehicle.

The RCMP’s Quebec division referred all questions about the incident to Montreal police.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

