2 vehicles pulled into sinkhole in Leduc parking lot

Residents of a Leduc, Alta., condo complex woke Friday to find a massive sinkhole in their parking lot — with two vehicles falling down inside it.

Two SUVs were left leaning into the hole in the MacEwan Greens parking lot, located on the west side of Leduc.

“We are not aware of any injuries resulting from the incident; however, we understand two motor vehicles fell into the hole,” a statement from the City of Leduc said.

What caused the sinkhole to appear is not known.

View image in full screen Two SUVs were left leaning into a sinkhole in the MacEwan Greens parking lot, located on the west side of Leduc, on Friday Aug. 1, 2025. Supplied

The city said as a private development, the infrastructure under the parking lot was not installed or owned by Leduc.

The city said it will continue to monitor the situation.