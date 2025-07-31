Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Person seriously injured by falling tree at Vancouver Island campground

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 31, 2025 8:26 pm
1 min read
Paramedics at the Comox Lake Park Campground on Thursday, July 31, 2025. View image in full screen
Paramedics at the Comox Lake Park Campground on Thursday, July 31, 2025. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

At least one person has been seriously injured after a tree fell and struck a woman and a child at a popular Vancouver Island campground.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon at the Comox Lake Park Campground, just outside of Cumberland.

“A tree fell on two people on the beach, one woman and one infant,” said Stephane Dionne, Deputy Cumberland Fire Chief, who added when crews arrived, two people were performing CPR on the woman and infant.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“When we arrived on scene the pedestrian was doing CPR on the patient and the infant, and we worked, we assisted them until B.C. Ambulance arrived.”

BC Emergency Health Services said it deployed three ambulances to the scene, and one person was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Trending Now

Cumberland Mayor Vickey Brown said the RCMP had taken over the scene and was asking people to stay away from the area.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP investigators remain at the scene and say they will provide an update on Friday.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices