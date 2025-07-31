Person seriously injured by falling tree at Vancouver Island campground

Send this page to someone via email

At least one person has been seriously injured after a tree fell and struck a woman and a child at a popular Vancouver Island campground.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon at the Comox Lake Park Campground, just outside of Cumberland.

“A tree fell on two people on the beach, one woman and one infant,” said Stephane Dionne, Deputy Cumberland Fire Chief, who added when crews arrived, two people were performing CPR on the woman and infant.

“When we arrived on scene the pedestrian was doing CPR on the patient and the infant, and we worked, we assisted them until B.C. Ambulance arrived.”

BC Emergency Health Services said it deployed three ambulances to the scene, and one person was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Cumberland Mayor Vickey Brown said the RCMP had taken over the scene and was asking people to stay away from the area.

RCMP investigators remain at the scene and say they will provide an update on Friday.