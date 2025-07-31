Winnipeg Blue Bombers tweak offence, defence for rematch with Argonauts

Send this page to someone via email

Mike O’Shea will field a revamped roster when the Blue Bombers host the Toronto Argonauts and try to end a three-game losing skid Friday.

Injuries factored into some changes, including one that has some fans scratching their heads.

Others, particularly in the secondary, are aimed at boosting performance after Winnipeg (3-3) lost 31-17 to Toronto (2-5) last week.

“Some were out of necessity, and some are game planning with what Toronto has on their roster, what we have on our roster and how we think it fits and how you get matchups and stuff like that,” Blue Bombers head coach O’Shea said after Thursday’s walk-through practice.

Chris Streveler will be under centre for Winnipeg after starting quarterback Zach Collaros left last week’s game at halftime with a neck injury that’s sidelined him for the rematch.

Nick Arbuckle gets his eighth start for the Argonauts. Chad Kelly is on the six-game injured list because of the serious leg injury he suffered in last year’s CFL East Division final.

The change on Winnipeg’s offence that’s sparking questions from fans is the replacement for injured star slotback Dalton Schoen.

Kody Case filled in for Schoen last week, but Case was carted off the field with what appeared to be a leg injury.

Rookie Joey Corcoran from Montreal makes his first start at receiver. He’s caught six passes for 36 yards in six games.

Third-year CFLer Gavin Cobb will back up the receivers, meaning healthy veteran wide receiver Dillon Mitchell has yet to get into a game this season.

The American was moved to the practice roster and unavailable to the media Thursday.

The former three-year Edmonton Elks pass catcher and kick returner was a big off-season acquisition for Winnipeg, after inking a one-year contract that’s been reported as worth $148,000, including a $63,300 signing bonus.

“What you pay a player to get them here doesn’t guarantee them anything,” O’Shea said.

Mitchell has played slotback in his career, but O’Shea sees him as a better fit a wideout now held by Keric Wheatfall.

“So do you move Keric Wheatfall to a position that he’s not suited for either, or do you put guys where they’re not possibly going to thrive as well?” O’Shea asked.

The nuances of slotbacks using the waggle before the snap is different than wide receivers who usually run from a standing position, he said.

“Those type of ideas about, ‘oh, he should be able to do this, he should be able to that,’ it’s not always the case,” O’Shea said.

Corcoran is playing because of his desire and willingness to block, get his hands dirty and play special teams, the coach added.

Winnipeg’s secondary was shuffled for the rematch, including cornerback Marquise Bridges shifted to the practice roster and five-year dime back Reda Kramdi making his first CFL start at safety.

“We weren’t playing well, we weren’t good enough,” was O’Shea’s rationale for the changes.

Argonauts receiver Damonte Coxie is coming off a career-best 145 receiving yards with one touchdown off six catches last week.

The six-foot-three wide receiver often has a height advantage over his defenders.

“It’s an advantage, but also I respect all of them over that side — tall or short,” Coxie told reporters after a practice earlier this week.

Toronto won the turnover battle 7-1.

“I told them just because we had a win, we can’t have a false sense of confidence,” Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie said. “We built a little bit of confidence, but we’ve got to have a great sense of reality.

“We’re 2-5 going against a team that’s .500 and at their place and they play well.”

Streveler was optimistic heading into the game, even though one practice this week was cancelled because of poor air quality.

“We’ve done enough this week to feel really good about our game plan and what we’re doing, with guys where they’re supposed to be, all that stuff,” he said. “So I feel good about it, guys feel good about it and we’re ready to play.”

LOPSIDED LOSSES

The Bombers have lost three consecutive games by more than 14 points for the first time since 2013.

ON A ROLL

Arbuckle has a seven-game stretch of starts with at least 240 yards passing and an eight-game run with at least one passing touchdown. He needs 36 yards to reach 10,000 career passing yards.