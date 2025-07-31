Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan government gives police more authority to address street weapons

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted July 31, 2025 6:09 pm
1 min read
Province gives more authority to police to address street weapons
WATCH: Saskatchewan's justice minister is looking to give police officer more opportunity to take violent weapons off the streets with new legislation.
The Saskatchewan provincial government has announced that it’s giving municipal police forces more authority to address street weapons with a more proactive approach.

Through the Safe Public Spaces Act, officers will have the right to confiscate an item deemed unsafe for urban public spaces.

Under the legislation, police can also place a charge of a provincial offence and issue a fine upwards of $5000.

Any items such as machetes, bear spray, axes, hatchets, knifes or sledgehammers in areas like parks, public events, shopping malls or lobbies for apartment buildings can be deemed dangerous under this legislation.

Katherine Ludwig has the full details in the video above.

