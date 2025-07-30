Quebec population expected to decrease over next five years

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s statistical institute estimates the province’s population will decline by 80,000 by 2030.

The institute says the population will decrease due to a number of factors including recent government policies to reduce the number of temporary immigrants.

The agency also said its estimates were based on trends related to fertility rates and international migration patterns.

The agency says Quebec’s population in 2024 was close to 9.1 million.

It is projecting this number will stabilize at around 9.2 million in the coming decades.

The institute says the Quebec City region’s population was expected to grow the most between 2021 and 2051, while the Montreal region’s population was expected to decrease over the same period.

Researchers estimated the Quebec City region’s population would grow by 21 per cent, and they also estimated the Montreal region’s population would decrease by 4.5 per cent over the 30 years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2025.