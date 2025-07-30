76 cats surrendered to Ontario SPCA in 4 days: ‘We couldn’t have planned for this’

Send this page to someone via email

The Niagara SPCA and Humane Society says over the span of four days, it has received 76 cats that were either surrendered or found abandoned.

Amelia Canto, CEO of the Niagara SPCA and Humane Society, told Global News on Wednesday they are continuing to have even more cats come in.

“This is usually a busy time with the season,” Canto said.

“It’s basically kitten season right now, so the fact that 76 arrived at one time was very overwhelming for us. They are fortunately in good health.”

View image in full screen Kitten cared for by the Niagara SPCA and Humane Society. Supplied by the Niagara SPCA and Humane Society

It all started when 10 kittens were found huddled inside a box and left in a public park, the SPCA said on its website, while nine more cats arrived after a person was evicted and their cats were left with nowhere to go.

Story continues below advertisement

Over those four days, other cats — some of them pregnant — came in, while others came in still nursing their litter of kittens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

But the society says the final blow was 14 female cats found inside a wire dog crate, abandoned in another park with nothing but a handwritten note saying: “Please find these cats a home. I am unable to care for them! I’m sorry.”

View image in full screen Cats abandoned in a park, now in the care of the Niagara SPCA and Humane Society. Supplied by the Niagara SPCA and Humane Society

The massive increase in felines now brings the total number of cats and kittens being cared for by the Niagara SPCA to 221.

“All the precious lives are now safe in our care, but we’re stretched to the limit,” said Tammy Gaboury, animal care manager, on the SPCA’s website.

“We’ve planned for busy seasons. We couldn’t have planned for this.”

Story continues below advertisement

To cope with massive increase of cats under their care, the society is asking people to donate to help with care costs.

Canto says several pet stores have taken some of the cats to feature them as available in the store, as well as donated items for pets in need. Several vets are also stepping up to help cover some surgery and care costs, Canto added.

While under the SPCA’s care, each cat is given flea and parasite control, vaccinated, and received a full physical exam.

Gaboury said on the SPCA’s website they also spay or neuter all cats to help avoid overpopulation, and make it easier for them to find a new home.

“No cat should be left in a park, in a box, or behind a locked door. Please consider giving now to be part of their rescue story,” Gaboury says.