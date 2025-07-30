Menu

Canada

76 cats surrendered to Ontario SPCA in 4 days: ‘We couldn’t have planned for this’

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted July 30, 2025 2:56 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Adopt a Pet: Importance of adoption during National Adoption Week'
Adopt a Pet: Importance of adoption during National Adoption Week
RELATED: Saskatoon SPCA says there is an opportunity to adopt during a national adoption week partnership. Meantime, Bevis is a 2-month-old puppy who is ready for his forever home.
The Niagara SPCA and Humane Society says over the span of four days, it has received 76 cats that were either surrendered or found abandoned.

Amelia Canto, CEO of the Niagara SPCA and Humane Society, told Global News on Wednesday they are continuing to have even more cats come in.

“This is usually a busy time with the season,” Canto said.

“It’s basically kitten season right now, so the fact that 76 arrived at one time was very overwhelming for us. They are fortunately in good health.”

Kitten cared for by the Niagara SPCA and Humane Society View image in full screen
Kitten cared for by the Niagara SPCA and Humane Society. Supplied by the Niagara SPCA and Humane Society

It all started when 10 kittens were found huddled inside a box and left in a public park, the SPCA said on its website, while nine more cats arrived after a person was evicted and their cats were left with nowhere to go.

Over those four days, other cats — some of them pregnant — came in, while others came in still nursing their litter of kittens.

But the society says the final blow was 14 female cats found inside a wire dog crate, abandoned in another park with nothing but a handwritten note saying: “Please find these cats a home. I am unable to care for them! I’m sorry.”

Cats abandoned in a park, now in the care of the Niagara SPCA and Humane Society. View image in full screen
Cats abandoned in a park, now in the care of the Niagara SPCA and Humane Society. Supplied by the Niagara SPCA and Humane Society
The massive increase in felines now brings the total number of cats and kittens being cared for by the Niagara SPCA to 221.

“All the precious lives are now safe in our care, but we’re stretched to the limit,” said Tammy Gaboury, animal care manager, on the SPCA’s website.

“We’ve planned for busy seasons. We couldn’t have planned for this.”

To cope with massive increase of cats under their care, the society is asking people to donate to help with care costs.

Canto says several pet stores have taken some of the cats to feature them as available in the store, as well as donated items for pets in need. Several vets are also stepping up to help cover some surgery and care costs, Canto added.

While under the SPCA’s care, each cat is given flea and parasite control, vaccinated, and received a full physical exam.

Gaboury said on the SPCA’s website they also spay or neuter all cats to help avoid overpopulation, and make it easier for them to find a new home.

“No cat should be left in a park, in a box, or behind a locked door. Please consider giving now to be part of their rescue story,” Gaboury says.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

