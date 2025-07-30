Measles outbreak in Nova Scotia rises to 35 cases

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Health officials in Nova Scotia say the measles outbreak in the province’s northern zone has risen by five cases to 35.

Officials area also issuing two public exposure warnings.

One warning is for the Kennetcook area, also in the northern health zone, where they say the public may have been exposed to measles at a local pharmacy on July 3 and July 6.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The other public exposure occurred at a health centre in Lower Sackville, located in the central zone, on July 6.

Officials first reported a measles case in the northern zone on July 7.

They have said that the cases in that zone involve “low-vaccine” communities.

1:48 Health officials in the Maritimes urging protection against measles as cases climb

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2025.