Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Measles outbreak in Nova Scotia rises to 35 cases

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 30, 2025 11:28 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia resident becomes province’s 1st measles case in 2 years after U.S. visit'
Nova Scotia resident becomes province’s 1st measles case in 2 years after U.S. visit
Nova Scotia has its first confirmed case of measles since 2023. The province’s chief medical officer of health says they have a response plan, and is highlighting the need for people to get vaccinated. Jake Webb reports. – May 6, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Health officials in Nova Scotia say the measles outbreak in the province’s northern zone has risen by five cases to 35.

Officials area also issuing two public exposure warnings.

One warning is for the Kennetcook area, also in the northern health zone, where they say the public may have been exposed to measles at a local pharmacy on July 3 and July 6.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The other public exposure occurred at a health centre in Lower Sackville, located in the central zone, on July 6.

Officials first reported a measles case in the northern zone on July 7.

They have said that the cases in that zone involve “low-vaccine” communities.

Click to play video: 'Health officials in the Maritimes urging protection against measles as cases climb'
Health officials in the Maritimes urging protection against measles as cases climb
Trending Now

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2025.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices