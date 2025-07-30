Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jets extend defenceman Dylan Samberg for three years

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 30, 2025 11:06 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Dylan Samberg is set to follow up his career-best NHL season in a familiar uniform.

The 26-year-old defenceman and the Winnipeg Jets have agreed to a three-year deal, the club announced Wednesday, keeping Samberg with the only NHL team he’s ever known.

The extension has an average annual value of $5,750,000.

Samberg was drafted 43rd overall by the Jets in 2017 and has spent his entire pro career in Manitoba, appearing in a total of 216 games for the Jets and 64 for the Manitoba Moose in the AHL.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Last season, Samberg set personal bests with six goals and 20 points in only 60 games. He also recorded the best plus/minus rating (+34) on the Jets — tied for sixth overall in the NHL.

The Hermantown, Minn., native has also represented the United States internationally, winning silver (2019) and bronze (2018) at the World Junior Championships, and serving on the fourth-place American squad at the 2023 Ice Hockey World Championships.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Jets offseason so far'
Winnipeg Jets offseason so far
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices