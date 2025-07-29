Canada to start sending beef to Australia for 1st time in 20-plus years

Send this page to someone via email

Australia will soon be getting Canadian beef and beef products for the first time since 2003, according to a statement from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The CFIA announced that previous restrictions on imports from countries including Canada to Australia have been lifted.

“Regained access offers not only economic potential for Canadian farmers and processors but also contributes to global food security by providing more international consumers access to premium quality Canadian beef,” the CFIA statement says.

“By opening access to premium markets like Australia, Canadian producers can increase exports, generating new revenue streams that fuel investments, sustain jobs, and support local economies from coast to coast.”

The statement notes that in 2003, Australia imposed restrictions on Canadian beef, which was also the case for countries like the United States, due to the discovery of cases of bovine spongiform encephalopathy, or BSE, more commonly known as mad cow disease.

Many other countries have slowly started lifting such import restrictions citing the reduced risk, with Canada’s risk level being classified as “negligible” since 2021 by the World Organisation of Animal Health.

“As exporters, we expect each other to treat each other like we want all the markets, our customers, their customers, we want science-based trade rules everywhere, and we want to see them walking that talk as well — so it’s nice to see that happen,” says general manager Ryder Lee at the Canadian Cattle Association.

“We’ve gotten into most markets but there’s a few still left that have have some restrictions around BSE and and every time you remove one of those countries from that list that’s another way to add to your case when you’re talking to to an importing country.”

Canada’s global exports of agriculture and agri-food (not including fish and seafood) in 2024 overall was $92.2 billion, compared to $91.6 billion in 2023, according to the statement.

“Canada is known around the world for producing top-quality beef — and that’s a testament to the hard work of our producers,” said Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Heath MacDonald in the statement.

“Strengthening our trade ties with Australia — one of our key partners in the Indo-Pacific — means more opportunities for Canadian farmers and processors to grow their businesses, create good jobs, and build up our economy.

“The Government of Canada is absolutely committed to supporting the industry as we open new doors, drive growth, and showcase the best of Canada to the world.”

It is not clear how much Canada’s annual revenue from beef exports could increase with Australia becoming another importer.

A Global News request for comment sent to the CFIA has yet to receive a response.