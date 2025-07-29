33 cats, dogs, puppies surrendered from Nanaimo property

Send this page to someone via email

The BC SPCA has taken custody of 33 cats and dogs, including puppies, surrendered from a property in Nanaimo.

The organization said the animals’ guardian had become “overwhelmed” by their needs and that their numbers had grown due to “uncontrolled breeding.”

The surrender included two pitbull terrier mix mother dogs with 16 puppies, as well as four kittens.

View image in full screen Some of the puppies surrendered from a property in Nanaimo. BC SPCA

“All the animals, including the puppies and kittens, had flea infestations,” BC SPCA senior officer for protection and stakeholder relations Eileen Drever said, adding the home was unsanitary, with feces and urine throughout.

Story continues below advertisement

“There was an inadequate amount of food and water for the animals, and it was obvious they had not received veterinary care. Their basic needs were not being met.”

View image in full screen Some of the cats surrendered from a property in Nanaimo. BC SPCA

The animals are being cared for at SPCA centres in Nanaimo, Parksville and qathet, and are receiving flea and parasite treatments. One of the dogs also has a growing lump on his head that may require intervention.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Aside from one of the mother dogs who is fearful of people, all of the other animals are friendly.

The SPCA says the puppies will be ready for adoption in about five months once they have been properly weaned.