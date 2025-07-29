Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

33 cats, dogs, puppies surrendered from Nanaimo property

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 29, 2025 3:59 pm
1 min read
Some of the dogs surrendered from a property in Nanaimo to the BC SPCA. View image in full screen
Some of the dogs surrendered from a property in Nanaimo to the BC SPCA. BC SPCA
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The BC SPCA has taken custody of 33 cats and dogs, including puppies, surrendered from a property in Nanaimo.

The organization said the animals’ guardian had become “overwhelmed” by their needs and that their numbers had grown due to “uncontrolled breeding.”

The surrender included two pitbull terrier mix mother dogs with 16 puppies, as well as four kittens.

Some of the puppies surrendered from a property in Nanaimo. View image in full screen
Some of the puppies surrendered from a property in Nanaimo. BC SPCA

“All the animals, including the puppies and kittens, had flea infestations,” BC SPCA senior officer for protection and stakeholder relations Eileen Drever said, adding the home was unsanitary, with feces and urine throughout.

Story continues below advertisement

“There was an inadequate amount of food and water for the animals, and it was obvious they had not received veterinary care. Their basic needs were not being met.”

Some of the cats surrendered from a property in Nanaimo. View image in full screen
Some of the cats surrendered from a property in Nanaimo. BC SPCA
Trending Now

The animals are being cared for at SPCA centres in Nanaimo, Parksville and qathet, and are receiving flea and parasite treatments. One of the dogs also has a growing lump on his head that may require intervention.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Aside from one of the mother dogs who is fearful of people, all of the other animals are friendly.

The SPCA says the puppies will be ready for adoption in about five months once they have been properly weaned.

Click to play video: 'Reminder to travel safely with pets'
Reminder to travel safely with pets
Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices