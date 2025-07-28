Menu

Canada

Too early to know what caused fatal Manitoba plane crash: safety board

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 28, 2025 12:36 pm
1 min read
One person was found dead after a small, single-engine plane crashed in the Rural Municipality of Springfield, close to Dugald, on Saturday morning.
It’s too early to determine the cause of a fatal plane crash in Manitoba over the weekend, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) says.

The incident, in the RM of Springfield near Dugald, took place Saturday morning and left one person — the plane’s only occupant — dead at the scene.

The TSB’s Nic Defalco told 680 CJOB that the plane involved in the wreck was a privately registered Quad City Challenger ultralight aircraft.

The safety board and local RCMP continue to investigate the cause the crash.

“The aircraft collided with a terrain in a field. The collision happened around 10:50 local time,” Defalco said.

“TSB investigators were deployed to the site and they were on-site Saturday collecting information (and) conducting interviews.”

Defalco said the TSB’s role is strictly to determine how the crash occured and to use that information to help prevent future incidents.

“We’ll look at the accident, the information that’s available, and figure out what happened and why.

“It is important to note the TSB doesn’t assign blame or any kind of criminal liability — it really is just to figure out what happened, why, and how things can be addressed to further transportation safety in Canada.”

