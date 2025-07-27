Fatal plane crash south of Oakbank

One person was found dead after a small, single engine plane crashed in the Rural Municipality of Springfield, close to Dugald, on Saturday morning.
RCMP Oakbank and The Transportation safety board of Canada are now investigating the cause of the reportedly privately owned aircraft’s crash.
The wreckage was found North of Highway 15, West of Highway 206.
