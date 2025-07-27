Menu

Fatal plane crash south of Oakbank

By Hersh Singh Global News
Posted July 27, 2025 7:03 pm
1 min read
Fatal plane crash south of Oakbank
One person was found dead after a small, single engine plane crashed in the Rural Municipality of Springfield, close to Dugald, on Saturday morning.
One person was found dead after a small, single engine plane crashed in the Rural Municipality of Springfield, close to Dugald, on Saturday morning.

RCMP Oakbank and The Transportation safety board of Canada are now investigating the cause of the reportedly privately owned aircraft’s crash.

The wreckage was found North of Highway 15, West of Highway 206.

For the whole story, watch the video above.

