Toronto mayor proclaims ‘The Weeknd weekend,’ gives performer key to the city

As The Weeknd wraps up his two-day concert in Toronto, he has received more than just a heartfelt goodbye from his hometown.

Toronto-born global music icon Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye received the key to the city on Sunday from Mayor Olivia Chow in a ceremony recognizing the artist’s extraordinary contributions to music, philanthropy and culture in the city.

The honour was given following his four sold-out shows at the Rogers Centre.

In a proclamation posted to social media, Chow proclaimed July 26-27, 2025, as “The Weeknd Weekend” in Toronto, celebrating Tesfaye’s rise from Scarborough to worldwide fame.

“I am proud to honour one of our city’s greatest artists with a Key to the City to celebrate his contributions to music, society and our culture,” Chow wrote.

The Weeknd called the recognition deeply meaningful.

“It feels good to be home. Toronto is where I found my voice, and I’m committed to helping the next generation find theirs,” he said in the statement.

Raised in southwest Scarborough, Tesfaye began uploading music anonymously in 2010.

His 2011 mixtape House of Balloons helped define a new era of alternative R&B. Over the next decade, he became one of the most-streamed artists in the world.

In 2021, he became the first Canadian solo artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show.

Globally, Tesfaye has donated more than $10 million to humanitarian efforts, including education programs and food aid. He serves as a UN World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador and was awarded the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award in 2021.

The key to the city is Toronto’s highest honour, reserved for individuals whose contributions have made a profound impact locally and beyond. In receiving it, The Weeknd joins a select group of notable recipients in the city.