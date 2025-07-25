Menu

Canada

Survivor, advocate react to world junior trial verdict

By Iris Dyck Global News
Posted July 25, 2025 6:46 pm
A lawyer and survivor of sexual abuse, says hockey culture needs to change. Global's Iris Dyck reports.
Greg Gilhooly, a lawyer and survivor of sexual abuse, says hockey culture needs to change.

“What happened in that room wasn’t right,” he said. “It may not have been illegal, as found by the judge, but it wasn’t right.”

Get daily National news

Gilhooly and Chantal Shibata with Manitoba’s Survivor’s Hope Crisis Centre share their thoughts on the acquittal of the five hockey players accused of sexual assault of a woman in 2018.

For the whole story, watch the video above.

