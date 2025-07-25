Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Two of the four Atlantic provinces have measles outbreaks

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 25, 2025 1:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Measles cases taper off in Ont., rise in NS'
Health Matters: Measles cases taper off in Ont., rise in NS
RELATED: Health Matters: Measles cases taper off in Ont., rise in NS
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two of the four Atlantic provinces are dealing with active measles outbreaks.

Nova Scotia health officials say there are 30 cases in the province’s northern zone, while New Brunswick’s online dashboard says there are 15 confirmed infections in the south-central region.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Earlier this year, Prince Edward Island reported four cases — two in April and two in June.

Newfoundland and Labrador has not reported measles infections in 2025.

On Thursday, Nova Scotia health officials said the northern zone outbreak involves communities with low measles vaccination rates, but didn’t give details.

Trending Now

Scientists say a 95 per cent vaccination rate — with two doses of vaccine — is needed in a population to prevent the disease from spreading.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2025.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices