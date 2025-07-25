Two of the four Atlantic provinces have measles outbreaks

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two of the four Atlantic provinces are dealing with active measles outbreaks.

Nova Scotia health officials say there are 30 cases in the province’s northern zone, while New Brunswick’s online dashboard says there are 15 confirmed infections in the south-central region.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Earlier this year, Prince Edward Island reported four cases — two in April and two in June.

Newfoundland and Labrador has not reported measles infections in 2025.

On Thursday, Nova Scotia health officials said the northern zone outbreak involves communities with low measles vaccination rates, but didn’t give details.

Scientists say a 95 per cent vaccination rate — with two doses of vaccine — is needed in a population to prevent the disease from spreading.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2025.