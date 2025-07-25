CNE launches contest for couples to say ‘I Do’ on the Midway

Send this page to someone via email

As the end of summer approaches, the Canadian National Exhibition is gearing up to open its gates, and this year, it’s inviting one lucky couple to tie the knot in the middle of the Midway.

The CNE has launched a new contest called “Marriage on the Midway,” offering a symbolic wedding celebration under the Fair’s iconic SuperWheel.

The event, scheduled for Aug. 23, will give one couple a chance to exchange vows surrounded by carnival rides, cotton candy, and reserved seating to watch 98 Degrees in concert.

According to organizers, they are looking for couples who are Ontario residents aged 18 and up who share a special connection to the CNE, whether it’s a first date, a long-time tradition, or love for the fair.

Submissions are open until Aug. 8 at 11:59 p.m. ET, with the winning pair set to be announced by Aug. 15.

The prize package will include a custom wedding cake designed by a local bakery, unlimited ride passes for up to 20 guests, $500 in food vouchers, and VIP seating at the CNE Bandshell to watch 98 Degrees perform their wedding ballad “I Do (Cherish You)” live.

Although the wedding ceremony won’t be legally binding, the event is a symbolic moment meant for couples “to celebrate their commitment to each other in an unforgettable way,” according to the CNE website.

The upcoming 2025 CNE season will run from Aug. 15 to Sept. 1. Wedding or not, expect all the usual summer spectacle, from the iconic air show, pickle-flavored food and amusement-style rides.