Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

3-year-old child drowns while playing with family at popular Ontario beach

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 25, 2025 10:41 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'OPP urges residents to take all safety measures when on waterways after 10 drownings this year already'
OPP urges residents to take all safety measures when on waterways after 10 drownings this year already
WATCH: OPP urges residents to take all safety measures when on waterways after 10 drownings this year already.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Ontario Provincial Police say a three-year-old child has died after drowning at a popular beach in Prince Edward County.

Police said it was around 5:30 p.m. Thursday when they responded to a beach area at Sandbanks Provincial Park.

A child had gone missing while playing with family members in a shallow area of the water, OPP said, adding the child was found by bystanders before emergency crews arrived.

The child was rushed to hospital by paramedics.

“Despite resuscitation efforts, the child was pronounced deceased,” OPP said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said the identity of the child is not being released out of respect for the family’s privacy.

Several drowning incidents reported in Ontario this summer

The OPP have put out several press releases regarding drownings across the province this summer.

Story continues below advertisement

Just this week, the OPP reported that 10 people have died in marine incidents in eastern Ontario so far this summer — more than double the number recorded by this time last year. OPP said in every case, the victim was not wearing a life jacket.

Trending Now

The warning comes amid a series of devastating incidents that have already taken place in Ontario waters.

At a provincial park beach in Lake Erie, a 35-year-old man from Woodstock, Ont., drowned while trying to save his daughter. His body was recovered the following day.

In another tragic drowning, an 18-year-old swimmer was pulled from Ipperwash Beach unresponsive and later died in hospital.

Then, just days later, a 44-year-old man died after diving from a boat into shallow water, the second fatality there in the same week.

Police have emphasized the importance of life jackets and water safety.

— With files from Global News’ Prisha Dev

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices