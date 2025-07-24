Menu

Politics

Alberta judge finds 6 people in contempt in probe of irregular political donations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 24, 2025 5:30 pm
1 min read
A podium awaits speakers at the United Conservative Party annual general meeting in Calgary, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. View image in full screen
A podium awaits speakers at the United Conservative Party annual general meeting in Calgary, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Jeff McIntosh/ The Canadian Press
Correction: An a July 24 story about a judge finding six people in contempt for not attending interviews in an investigation into irregular political donations, The Canadian Press misidentified one of the people as former United Conservative Party candidate Ali Haymour. While the name is correct, it is not the same Ali Haymour who ran for the UCP.

An Alberta judge has found six people in contempt for not attending interviews as part of an investigation into alleged irregular political donations made to the United Conservative Party in 2023.

A decision by Justice Peter Michalyshyn says for the past year the provincial elections commissioner has been investigating donations made to the party by people allegedly using money that wasn’t their own.

It says the commissioner’s investigation began in the spring of last year, but it’s not clear if the individuals cited for contempt were the targets of the investigation.

It says the commissioner sought to interview individual donors, as it was believed they had relevant information and evidence.

Trending Now

The decision says the donors argued they didn’t need to participate in the investigation due to recent changes to provincial election financing rules.

It says those changes might affect outcomes of the investigation but don’t reduce the commissioner’s power to compel people for interviews and donors had no legal reason not to participate.

Among other things, the legislated changes prevent the commissioner from imposing penalties and sanctions on those who break election financing rules if one year has passed since the commissioner received a complaint.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

