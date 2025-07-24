Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan to update wildfire situation as Ottawa commits additional supports

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted July 24, 2025 1:59 pm
1 min read
Volunteer firefighters from Davidson, Sask., load up their truck at the Provincial Wildfire Centre in Prince Albert, Sask., Wednesday, June 4, 2025. View image in full screen
Volunteer firefighters from Davidson, Sask., load up their truck at the Provincial Wildfire Centre in Prince Albert, Sask., Wednesday, June 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency is holding a media availability on Thursday, a day after the province of Saskatchewan requested federal assistance in its fight against wildfires.

On Wednesday, Eleanor Olszewski, the minister of emergency management and community resilience, issued a statement saying the federal government will be providing Saskatchewan with additional firefighters to mitigate the wildfires and helicopters to transport critical personnel. She also said the Government Operations Centre is working with the Canadian Armed Forces to deploy all necessary resources.

There are currently 56 active wildfires in Saskatchewan, only five of which are contained.

You can watch the update live at the top of this story beginning at 1:30 p.m. local time.

