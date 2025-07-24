Saskatchewan to update wildfire situation as Ottawa commits additional supports

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency is holding a media availability on Thursday, a day after the province of Saskatchewan requested federal assistance in its fight against wildfires.

On Wednesday, Eleanor Olszewski, the minister of emergency management and community resilience, issued a statement saying the federal government will be providing Saskatchewan with additional firefighters to mitigate the wildfires and helicopters to transport critical personnel. She also said the Government Operations Centre is working with the Canadian Armed Forces to deploy all necessary resources.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

There are currently 56 active wildfires in Saskatchewan, only five of which are contained.

You can watch the update live at the top of this story beginning at 1:30 p.m. local time.