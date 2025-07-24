N.S. public health reporting 30 cases of measles in northern part of province

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nova Scotia Health says there are now 30 cases of measles in the northern part of the province.

The health agency had reported a single case on July 7 in the northern zone.

Health officials say the rise in cases was expected because it’s common for secondary infections to appear within seven to 21 days after initial measles cases are identified.

Eight of 30 cases in the northern zone have been lab-confirmed and the remaining are considered confirmed based on patients’ household exposure and symptoms.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Despite the rise in cases, the risk to the general public is still considered low.

Health officials say they think all 30 cases stem from travel to regions in Canada where measles is circulating.

Story continues below advertisement

1:48 Health officials in the Maritimes urging protection against measles as cases climb

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2025.