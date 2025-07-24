Menu

Health

N.S. public health reporting 30 cases of measles in northern part of province

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 24, 2025 10:55 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia resident becomes province’s 1st measles case in 2 years after U.S. visit'
Nova Scotia resident becomes province’s 1st measles case in 2 years after U.S. visit
RELATED: Nova Scotia resident becomes province's 1st measles case in 2 years after U.S. visit – May 6, 2025
Nova Scotia Health says there are now 30 cases of measles in the northern part of the province.

The health agency had reported a single case on July 7 in the northern zone.

Health officials say the rise in cases was expected because it’s common for secondary infections to appear within seven to 21 days after initial measles cases are identified.

Eight of 30 cases in the northern zone have been lab-confirmed and the remaining are considered confirmed based on patients’ household exposure and symptoms.

Despite the rise in cases, the risk to the general public is still considered low.

Health officials say they think all 30 cases stem from travel to regions in Canada where measles is circulating.

Click to play video: 'Health officials in the Maritimes urging protection against measles as cases climb'
Health officials in the Maritimes urging protection against measles as cases climb
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2025. 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

