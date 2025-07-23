University of Manitoba studies Ozempic marketing

Send this page to someone via email

Researchers at the University of Manitoba are looking at how marketing for drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy influence peoples’ views on food, hunger, and weight.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Initially intended to help manage diabetes, the drugs have become increasingly popular as a weight lost medication.

Natalie Riediger with the university’s department of Food and Nutritional Sciences says the expansion of the drug’s eligibility criteria is part of pharmaceuticalization — a concept where health and sickness are increasingly managed by medication.

Global’s Iris Dyck reports.