Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

University of Manitoba studies Ozempic marketing

By Iris Dyck Global News
Posted July 23, 2025 8:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'U of M researchers study Ozempic marketing'
U of M researchers study Ozempic marketing
WATCH: Researchers at the University of Manitoba are looking at how marketing for drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy influence peoples' views on food, hunger, and weight.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Researchers at the University of Manitoba are looking at how marketing for drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy influence peoples’ views on food, hunger, and weight.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Initially intended to help manage diabetes, the drugs have become increasingly popular as a weight lost medication.

Natalie Riediger with the university’s department of Food and Nutritional Sciences says the expansion of the drug’s eligibility criteria is part of pharmaceuticalization — a concept where health and sickness are increasingly managed by medication.

Global’s Iris Dyck reports.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices