Military Police Complaints Commission investigates botched shooter drill on Montreal CAF base

The Military Police Complaints Commission is investigating what happened during a botched active-shooter drill on a Canadian Forces base last fall that reportedly left an employee injured and traumatized.

The drill happened on Nov. 12 at CFB Longue-Pointe in Montreal.

An internal report says military police confused a civilian employee with a drill participant and wrestled him to the ground.

A union representative says military police ripped his clothes, pulled out his wallet and dragged him outside in the winter without proper clothing.

The union also says many civilian employees on site that day did not know about the drill and believed they were witnessing a real attack.

Commission chair Tammy Tremblay says the allegations are troubling and could represent a breach of fundamental rights.

Dates have not yet been set for the hearing.