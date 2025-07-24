Manitoba wildfires threatening Lynn Lake power lines

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Hydro crews are constantly working to restore power lines across the province that have been destroyed by the devastating wildfires. This fire season around 800 hydro poles have been damaged, with crews able to repair around half of those so far.

For some communities more than others, the stress of losing power weighs heavy.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The 600 residents of Lynn Lake are currently experiencing their second evacuation of the summer. Fires have threatened their transmission lines and if damaged, could leave the community without power for a month.

There’s still serious concerns an outage would impact vital services in the community and cause challenges if residents are given the go ahead to return home.

“There’s communities far bigger than us without power. I’m not sure how those decisions are made, but obviously there’s a prioritization system and I don’t know if we’d be up on it or not.” said Mayor Brandon Dulewich, fearing how long it may take to restore power to Lynn Lake in the case of an outage.

Story continues below advertisement

Global’s Vasilios Bellos has more on the hydro repair efforts in the video above.