Video link
Headline link
Manitoba wildfires threatening Lynn Lake power lines

By Vasilios Bellos Global News
Posted July 24, 2025 11:08 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Wildfires causing Hydro damage'
Wildfires causing Hydro damage
Wildfires continue to threaten critical power infrastructure across the province. For some areas, there's concern they'll be experiencing outages on top of the challenges they're already facing. Global's Vasilios Bellos has more.
Manitoba Hydro crews are constantly working to restore power lines across the province that have been destroyed by the devastating wildfires. This fire season around 800 hydro poles have been damaged, with crews able to repair around half of those so far.

For some communities more than others, the stress of losing power weighs heavy.

The 600 residents of Lynn Lake are currently experiencing their second evacuation of the summer. Fires have threatened their transmission lines and if damaged, could leave the community without power for a month.

There’s still serious concerns an outage would impact vital services in the community and cause challenges if residents are given the go ahead to return home.

“There’s communities far bigger than us without power. I’m not sure how those decisions are made, but obviously there’s a prioritization system and I don’t know if we’d be up on it or not.” said Mayor Brandon Dulewich, fearing how long it may take to restore power to Lynn Lake in the case of an outage.

Global’s Vasilios Bellos has more on the hydro repair efforts in the video above.

