Manitoba wildfires threatening Lynn Lake power lines

Manitoba Hydro crews are constantly working to restore power lines across the province that have been destroyed by the devastating wildfires. This fire season around 800 hydro poles have been damaged, with crews able to repair around half of those so far.
For some communities more than others, the stress of losing power weighs heavy.
Get breaking National news
The 600 residents of Lynn Lake are currently experiencing their second evacuation of the summer. Fires have threatened their transmission lines and if damaged, could leave the community without power for a month.
There’s still serious concerns an outage would impact vital services in the community and cause challenges if residents are given the go ahead to return home.
“There’s communities far bigger than us without power. I’m not sure how those decisions are made, but obviously there’s a prioritization system and I don’t know if we’d be up on it or not.” said Mayor Brandon Dulewich, fearing how long it may take to restore power to Lynn Lake in the case of an outage.
Global’s Vasilios Bellos has more on the hydro repair efforts in the video above.
- World junior complainant not ‘reliable,’ judge says while delivering trial decision
- Alberta concerned with federal plan to accept newcomer parents, grandparents
- Why Canada’s supply management is a sticking point for Trump in trade talks
- Ottawa’s planned cuts expected to hit parliamentary interpreters
Comments