How have 2025’s smoky skies in Saskatchewan affected Waskesiu?

The Buhl wildfire is approximately 30 km from Waskesiu, Sask., but Parks Canada has reissued a pre-evacuation alert for Prince Albert National Park.

This pre-evacuation notice has had a big impact on Waskesiu, one of Saskatchewan’s most popular summer locations. Due to this, not many people are filling up the grounds, leaving businesses worried about their finances.

However, there is still hope among the community that with a bit of rain, things can pick back up again.

“We need rain. If we can get rain we can have a really good end to the summer,” said Jim Kerby, the recreation association director for Waskesiu.

Despite the smoke, popular areas like the pickleball courts and the golf course are still filled with families looking to enjoy their summer.

“I think a lot of people are understanding that there is no immediate threat to the community. Mostly it’s the smoke and which way the wind direction is coming,” said Tyler Baker, the general manager for the Waskesiu Golf Course.

Chris Astle is the Chamber of Commerce president for Waskesiu, and also owns the local movie theatre and candy store. Astle shared that this summer has had its highs and lows, with his shop only operating at 80 to 90 per cent of its usual sales.

He said many business owners have expressed to him their concerns about making a profit this year as their stores only stay open for a two-month season. With August still to come, Astle is hopeful it will bring more customers to the community.

“We are seeing visitors come back now, the air is clearing a little bit, so we are seeing some of those visitors come back which is great.” added Astle.

But despite the weather woes, Waskesiu is expecting to see at least 5,000 visitors for their 10th annual Waskesiu Lakeside Music Festival.