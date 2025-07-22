Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Nova Scotia RCMP officer facing sexual assault charge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 22, 2025 3:39 pm
1 min read
An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. View image in full screen
An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nova Scotia’s police oversight agency says an RCMP officer in Inverness County is facing a sexual assault charge.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) released a statement Tuesday saying it has reasonable and probable grounds to believe Cst. Manas Parray committed the offence.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The police watchdog says it received a referral from the RCMP on May 17 after a woman alleged she was sexually assaulted by one of their officers.

Nova Scotia RCMP chief superintendent and criminal operations officer Dan Morrow issued a statement Tuesday saying Parray is currently suspended with pay.

Trending Now

Morrow says RCMP takes all allegations of misconduct very seriously, and Parray’s duty status will be continuously assessed throughout the court process and its own internal review.

Parray is set to appear before the Nova Scotia Provincial Court in Port Hawkesbury, N.S. on Aug. 19 and the allegations have not been tested in court.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices