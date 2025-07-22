Nova Scotia RCMP officer facing sexual assault charge

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s police oversight agency says an RCMP officer in Inverness County is facing a sexual assault charge.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) released a statement Tuesday saying it has reasonable and probable grounds to believe Cst. Manas Parray committed the offence.

The police watchdog says it received a referral from the RCMP on May 17 after a woman alleged she was sexually assaulted by one of their officers.

Nova Scotia RCMP chief superintendent and criminal operations officer Dan Morrow issued a statement Tuesday saying Parray is currently suspended with pay.

Morrow says RCMP takes all allegations of misconduct very seriously, and Parray’s duty status will be continuously assessed throughout the court process and its own internal review.

Parray is set to appear before the Nova Scotia Provincial Court in Port Hawkesbury, N.S. on Aug. 19 and the allegations have not been tested in court.