Crime

Winnipeg cops search for details about Selkirk Avenue machete attack

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 22, 2025 2:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Youth machete incidents growing say community leaders'
Youth machete incidents growing say community leaders
RELATED: Community leaders say incidents involving youth and edged weapons in Winnipeg are on the rise – Oct 22, 2024
Winnipeg police are reaching out to the public in hopes of learning more about a machete attack on July 13 that put an 18-year-old victim in hospital.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Selkirk Avenue that afternoon, around 4:30 p.m., where they found the man in critical condition outside a convenience store. He was rushed to hospital and later upgraded to stable.

Const. Dani McKinnon told 680 CJOB police believe the victim was with a teenage girl at the time of the attack, and that the suspect asked the pair for money, then attacked the man and rode off on a BMX-style bike.

The suspect is believed to have been wearing a black backpack and a baseball cap that may have had a New York Yankees logo.

“The victim was unexpectedly attacked with what is believed to be a machete or a machete-type weapon,” McKinnon said.

“The suspect was believed to have ridden off on the bike — last seen riding down Selkirk toward Main Street.”

Anyone with information or surveillance video of the area is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

