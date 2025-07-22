Winnipeg cops search for details about Selkirk Avenue machete attack

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are reaching out to the public in hopes of learning more about a machete attack on July 13 that put an 18-year-old victim in hospital.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Selkirk Avenue that afternoon, around 4:30 p.m., where they found the man in critical condition outside a convenience store. He was rushed to hospital and later upgraded to stable.

Const. Dani McKinnon told 680 CJOB police believe the victim was with a teenage girl at the time of the attack, and that the suspect asked the pair for money, then attacked the man and rode off on a BMX-style bike.

The suspect is believed to have been wearing a black backpack and a baseball cap that may have had a New York Yankees logo.

“The victim was unexpectedly attacked with what is believed to be a machete or a machete-type weapon,” McKinnon said.

“The suspect was believed to have ridden off on the bike — last seen riding down Selkirk toward Main Street.”

Anyone with information or surveillance video of the area is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).