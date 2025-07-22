Winnipeg cops search for details about Selkirk Avenue machete attack

Winnipeg police are reaching out to the public in hopes of learning more about a machete attack on July 13 that put an 18-year-old victim in hospital.
Officers were called to the 800 block of Selkirk Avenue that afternoon, around 4:30 p.m., where they found the man in critical condition outside a convenience store. He was rushed to hospital and later upgraded to stable.
Const. Dani McKinnon told 680 CJOB police believe the victim was with a teenage girl at the time of the attack, and that the suspect asked the pair for money, then attacked the man and rode off on a BMX-style bike.
Get daily National news
The suspect is believed to have been wearing a black backpack and a baseball cap that may have had a New York Yankees logo.
“The victim was unexpectedly attacked with what is believed to be a machete or a machete-type weapon,” McKinnon said.
“The suspect was believed to have ridden off on the bike — last seen riding down Selkirk toward Main Street.”
Anyone with information or surveillance video of the area is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
Comments