Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina’s new aquatic centre sees $40 million cost increase

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted July 22, 2025 10:06 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Regina’s new aquatic centre sees $40 million cost increase'
Regina’s new aquatic centre sees $40 million cost increase
Regina's new aquatic centre was budgeted for $245.1 million dollars last fall but now is seeing a cost increase of $40 million dollars according to city administration.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Regina’s new aquatics centre set to replace the Lawson is now expected to cost the city significantly more money than was originally budgeted.

Last fall, city council pegged the cost of the project at $245.1 million. A new budget report from city administration says the facility will now cost $40 million more, for a total of $285.1 million.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

City administration is recommending city council reallocate $30 million from other recreation capital projects; this could include dog parks, pickleball spaces and outdoor pools.

Trending Now

However, administration has included other solutions in the report that could offset the increased cost.

Katherine Ludwig has the full details in the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices