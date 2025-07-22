Regina’s new aquatic centre sees $40 million cost increase

Send this page to someone via email

Regina’s new aquatics centre set to replace the Lawson is now expected to cost the city significantly more money than was originally budgeted.

Last fall, city council pegged the cost of the project at $245.1 million. A new budget report from city administration says the facility will now cost $40 million more, for a total of $285.1 million.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

City administration is recommending city council reallocate $30 million from other recreation capital projects; this could include dog parks, pickleball spaces and outdoor pools.

However, administration has included other solutions in the report that could offset the increased cost.

Katherine Ludwig has the full details in the video above.