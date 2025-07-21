CN move opens ‘once-in-a-generation opportunity’ for passenger rail to Whistler

Send this page to someone via email

Could skiers, hikers and other visitors soon find themselves whisked from Metro Vancouver to Whistler via a passenger rail service?

It’s a tantalizing possibility that’s in the spotlight after CN Rail announced plans to discontinue operations and maintenance on the rail line it currently controls between Squamish and 100 Mile House.

CN currently holds a multi-decade lease on the old BC Rail right of way, but in a three-year operating plan released on July 11, the company revealed plans to discontinue use of the corridor. However, the company plans to continue operating the stretch of line between North Vancouver and Squamish.

“With no customers and a pretty high cost to keep up that lease and maintain the tracks, they’re they’re looking at essentially abandoning it and giving up the lease,” said West Vancouver-Sea-to-Sky BC Green MLA Jeremy Valeriote.

Valeriote believes that this opens a rare opportunity to bring passenger rail back to a region that is surging both in population and in popularity as a tourist destination, and already sees significant congestion on the Sea-to-Sky Highway.

Valeriote added that historically, the stretch of track between Squamish and Whistler has been viewed as too windy for an efficient train, but that new technology has allowed for a service that could reach a speed that’s “competitive with the highway.”

He said the timing of CN’s announcement would give governments about a year to build a business case for a rail service.

“The reason we wanted to highlight it is because of the opportunity, but also it’s going to take a lot of work to pull something together if we can,” he said. “And that would probably include a private partner to run the operation, but also you need to commit to taking on the lease and work with all levels of government.”

The idea may have a receptive ear in Ottawa. Liberal MP Patrick Wieler, who represents West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea-to-Sky country, called the situation a “once-in-a-generation opportunity.”

“It does open up a world of possibilities where an operator that may have an interest in this could work with CN on that lower patch up to Squamish and then open up the pathway to Whistler, perhaps to Pemberton, even to beyond,” he said.

“I’ve already heard a tremendous amount of interest from folks not only in the Sea-to-Sky, but also on the North Shore of what that could do. To things like alleviating congestion and providing a boost to the tourism economy.“

In a statement, B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation said it was working on “long-term options” for regional inter-city transportation, including in the Sea-to-Sky corridor.

It added that it had been holding discussions with local governments and First Nations about “working towards passenger service” in the corridor.

While CN’s move looks like an opportunity to some, it could prove to be a problem for one popular tourist attraction.

The Rocky Mountaineer said if the rail line does get discontinued, it would be forced to shut down its Rainforest to Gold Rush route, which runs from North Vancouver to Jasper via Whistler and Quesnel.