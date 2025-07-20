Menu

Crime

Inmate, 26, dies following assault at Donnacona prison in Quebec

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2025 5:30 pm
Correctional Service Canada says a 26-year-old inmate has died after an assault at Donnacona Institution in Quebec. The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck
Correctional Service Canada says a 26-year-old inmate has died at Donnacona Institution in Quebec.

They say Sylvain Kabbouchi died Sunday at the maximum-security institution west of Quebec City.

Court documents show he had been convicted of first-degree murder in April.

Quebec provincial police confirmed Kabbouchi died after an assault by other inmates.

They say investigators and technicians were sent to the scene.

Correctional Service Canada says it is reviewing the circumstances around the death and has notified the next of kin.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

