Regina’s Bring ‘Em Up works to support young immigrants, refugees

Bring ‘Em Up is a brand-new Regina organization that works to eliminate barriers for immigrant and refugee teens looking to get into sports.
In partnership with the Regina Open Doors Society, the organization hosted a week-long basketball camp that saw upwards of 55 kids every day.
Through Bring ‘Em Up and the Open Doors Society, these kids could attend camp for free and have access to the transportation and equipment they needed.
Katherine Ludwig has the full story in the video above.
