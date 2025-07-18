Menu

Regina’s Bring ‘Em Up works to support young immigrants, refugees

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted July 18, 2025 6:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bring ‘Em Up foundation supporting young immigrants and refugees'
Bring ‘Em Up foundation supporting young immigrants and refugees
WATCH: Bring 'Em Up and the Regina Open Doors Society hosted a weeklong basketball camp in hopes of bringing together immigrant and refugee teenagers to build their confidence and skills.
Bring ‘Em Up is a brand-new Regina organization that works to eliminate barriers for immigrant and refugee teens looking to get into sports.

In partnership with the Regina Open Doors Society, the organization hosted a week-long basketball camp that saw upwards of 55 kids every day.

Through Bring ‘Em Up and the Open Doors Society, these kids could attend camp for free and have access to the transportation and equipment they needed.

Katherine Ludwig has the full story in the video above.

