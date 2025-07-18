Regina’s Bring ‘Em Up works to support young immigrants, refugees

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Bring ‘Em Up is a brand-new Regina organization that works to eliminate barriers for immigrant and refugee teens looking to get into sports.

In partnership with the Regina Open Doors Society, the organization hosted a week-long basketball camp that saw upwards of 55 kids every day.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Through Bring ‘Em Up and the Open Doors Society, these kids could attend camp for free and have access to the transportation and equipment they needed.

Katherine Ludwig has the full story in the video above.