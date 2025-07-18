Drugs, weapons, body armour seized by Manitoba RCMP in The Pas

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP seized a treasure trove of contraband Wednesday morning after they pulled over a vehicle in The Pas.

Police said they conducted a traffic stop around 1 a.m. in the community, and while speaking to the people in the vehicle, noticed some open liquor.

That led to a search, which turned up cocaine, an extendable baton, and bear mace. Officers followed up by searching a rural property on Highway 10 and seized guns, a crossbow, body armour, pills, and paraphernalia.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Three people are in custody with charges pending — a 30-year-old man and 27-year-old woman from The Pas, as well as a woman, 36, from Opaskwayak Cree Nation.