Crime

Drugs, weapons, body armour seized by Manitoba RCMP in The Pas

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 18, 2025 3:41 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police to expand gun analysis provincewide
RELATED: Winnipeg police say they’ve teamed up with RCMP to expand their gun analysis capabilities provincewide – May 16, 2025
Manitoba RCMP seized a treasure trove of contraband Wednesday morning after they pulled over a vehicle in The Pas.

Police said they conducted a traffic stop around 1 a.m. in the community, and while speaking to the people in the vehicle, noticed some open liquor.

That led to a search, which turned up cocaine, an extendable baton, and bear mace. Officers followed up by searching a rural property on Highway 10 and seized guns, a crossbow, body armour, pills, and paraphernalia.

Three people are in custody with charges pending — a 30-year-old man and 27-year-old woman from The Pas, as well as a woman, 36, from Opaskwayak Cree Nation.

Guns, drugs seized, 5 arrested in joint Manitoba police investigation
