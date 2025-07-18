Drugs, weapons, body armour seized by Manitoba RCMP in The Pas

Manitoba RCMP seized a treasure trove of contraband Wednesday morning after they pulled over a vehicle in The Pas.
Police said they conducted a traffic stop around 1 a.m. in the community, and while speaking to the people in the vehicle, noticed some open liquor.
That led to a search, which turned up cocaine, an extendable baton, and bear mace. Officers followed up by searching a rural property on Highway 10 and seized guns, a crossbow, body armour, pills, and paraphernalia.
Three people are in custody with charges pending — a 30-year-old man and 27-year-old woman from The Pas, as well as a woman, 36, from Opaskwayak Cree Nation.
