Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Search officials looking for woman who may have fallen off ferry from N.S. to N.L.

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 18, 2025 10:07 am
1 min read
FILE - The Mounties say the woman was last seen around 3:30 a.m. July 18, 2025 on board the Marine Atlantic vessel Blue Puttees while sailing from North Sydney to Port aux Basques. View image in full screen
FILE - The Mounties say the woman was last seen around 3:30 a.m. July 18, 2025 on board the Marine Atlantic vessel Blue Puttees while sailing from North Sydney to Port aux Basques. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Search officials say a 41-year-old woman may have fallen off a ferry during its voyage from Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Mounties say the woman was last seen around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on board the Marine Atlantic vessel Blue Puttees while sailing from North Sydney to Port aux Basques.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A spokesperson for the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax, says the woman is suspected to have fallen off the ferry.

Trending Now

A Hercules aircraft was sent to search waters south of Port aux Basques along with a Cormorant helicopter and a civilian aircraft on Wednesday, while the Canadian Coast Guard vessel Cape Roger retraced the ferry’s route.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices