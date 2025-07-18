Search officials looking for woman who may have fallen off ferry from N.S. to N.L.

See more sharing options

Search officials say a 41-year-old woman may have fallen off a ferry during its voyage from Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Mounties say the woman was last seen around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on board the Marine Atlantic vessel Blue Puttees while sailing from North Sydney to Port aux Basques.

A spokesperson for the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax, says the woman is suspected to have fallen off the ferry.

A Hercules aircraft was sent to search waters south of Port aux Basques along with a Cormorant helicopter and a civilian aircraft on Wednesday, while the Canadian Coast Guard vessel Cape Roger retraced the ferry’s route.