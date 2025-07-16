Menu

Share

Health

Blue-green algae advisory issued for Pigeon Lake

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted July 16, 2025 8:34 pm
2 min read
Blue-green algae advisory in effect at Pigeon Lake. View image in full screen
Blue-green algae advisory in effect at Pigeon Lake. Kendra, Slugoski, Global News
Alberta Health Services has issued a blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) advisory for Pigeon Lake, located south of Edmonton in Leduc County and the County of Wetaskiwin.

Blue-green algae is naturally occurring and often becomes visible when weather conditions are calm.

The blooms are common in Alberta because of the phosphorus-rich soils the region sits on. Agricultural and cottage development has worsened the issue around some bodies of water.

Appearing like scum, grass clippings, fuzz or globs on the surface of water, blue-green algae can be blue-green, greenish-brown, brown, and/or pinkish-red, and often smells musty or grassy (scroll down for example photos.)

Check for algae advisories before heading to Alberta lakes

Weather and wind conditions can cause algae blooms to move around to different parts of the lake, so the advisory will remain in effect for both lakes until further notice, AHS said.

AHS added areas of the lakes in which the algae is not visible can still be used for recreational purposes, even while the health advisory is in place.

Climate change making blue-green algae worse in Alberta

People who come in contact with visible algae blooms or who swallow contaminated water may experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea and vomiting and/or diarrhea.

Symptoms usually appear within one to three hours and resolve in one to two days. Symptoms in children are often more pronounced; however, all people are at risk.

Residents living near the shores of the lakes, as well as visitors, are advised to take the following precautions:

  • Avoid all contact with cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) blooms. If contact occurs, wash with tap water as soon as possible
  • Do not swim or wade or allow your pets to swim or wade in any areas where cyanobacteria is visible
  • Do not feed whole fish or fish trimmings from these lakes to your pets
  • Consider limiting human consumption of whole fish and fish trimmings from the lakes, as it is known that fish may store toxins in their liver. (People can safely consume fish fillets the lakes).
As always, AHS said visitors and residents are reminded to never drink or cook with untreated water directly from any recreational body of water, including Pigeon Lake and Wizard Lake, at any time.

Boiling the water will not remove the toxins produced by blue-green algae, AHS said.

An alternate source of drinking water should also be provided for pets and livestock while the advisory is active.

For a list of all the blue-green algae advisories in Alberta, visit this Alberta Health Services page.

  • Blue-green algae at Garner Lake, Alta., July 16, 2022.
