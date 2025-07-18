Menu

Features

Simply Delicious Recipe: Spaghetti with Honey and Crispy Breadcrumbs

By Susan Hay, OOnt. D.Litt. Global News
Posted July 18, 2025 4:00 am
1 min read
Spaghetti with Honey and Crispy Breadcrumbs View image in full screen
Spaghetti with Honey and Crispy Breadcrumbs. Global News
Follow along with Susan Hay and executive chef Massimo Capra, owner of Capra’s Kitchen, as he prepares a spaghetti dish using honey that’s unique and satisfying.

Ingredients 

  •  ¾lb Spaghetti
  • 6tbsp Honey
  • 3tbsp Parmigiano Grated
  • ¾ cup Almonds, toasted and chopped
  • ¾ cup Panko
  • 1tbsp Orange zest
  • Salt & pepper to taste
Instructions

Toast the panko and the chopped almond in a skillet until golden, remove from the heat and set aside, once cold add the parmigiano and orange zest, mix well.

Boil the spaghetti in plenty of salted water.

Meanwhile in a frying pan at medium heat simmer the honey gently, add a few spoonsful of pasta water to dilute it and set aside. Once the pasta is cooked strain and add to the honey, toss well and add a little of the panko/almond mix, stir and serve topped with more panko/almond mix.  This serves four people.

