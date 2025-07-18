Simply Delicious Recipe: Spaghetti with Honey and Crispy Breadcrumbs

Follow along with Susan Hay and executive chef Massimo Capra, owner of Capra’s Kitchen, as he prepares a spaghetti dish using honey that’s unique and satisfying.
Ingredients
- ¾lb Spaghetti
- 6tbsp Honey
- 3tbsp Parmigiano Grated
- ¾ cup Almonds, toasted and chopped
- ¾ cup Panko
- 1tbsp Orange zest
- Salt & pepper to taste
Instructions
Toast the panko and the chopped almond in a skillet until golden, remove from the heat and set aside, once cold add the parmigiano and orange zest, mix well.
Boil the spaghetti in plenty of salted water.
Meanwhile in a frying pan at medium heat simmer the honey gently, add a few spoonsful of pasta water to dilute it and set aside. Once the pasta is cooked strain and add to the honey, toss well and add a little of the panko/almond mix, stir and serve topped with more panko/almond mix. This serves four people.
