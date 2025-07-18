Simply Delicious Recipe: Spaghetti with Honey and Crispy Breadcrumbs

Send this page to someone via email

Follow along with Susan Hay and executive chef Massimo Capra, owner of Capra’s Kitchen, as he prepares a spaghetti dish using honey that’s unique and satisfying.

Ingredients

¾lb Spaghetti

6tbsp Honey

3tbsp Parmigiano Grated

¾ cup Almonds, toasted and chopped

¾ cup Panko

1tbsp Orange zest

Salt & pepper to taste

Instructions

Toast the panko and the chopped almond in a skillet until golden, remove from the heat and set aside, once cold add the parmigiano and orange zest, mix well.

Boil the spaghetti in plenty of salted water.

Meanwhile in a frying pan at medium heat simmer the honey gently, add a few spoonsful of pasta water to dilute it and set aside. Once the pasta is cooked strain and add to the honey, toss well and add a little of the panko/almond mix, stir and serve topped with more panko/almond mix. This serves four people.