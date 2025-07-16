Menu

Politics

Alberta Next panel holding its second event in Edmonton after receiving some support in Red Deer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 16, 2025 1:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Premier unveils ‘Alberta Next’ panel to counter Ottawa'
Premier unveils ‘Alberta Next’ panel to counter Ottawa
WATCH (June 24): Premier Danielle Smith has named her “Alberta Next” panel, made up of business leaders, backbenchers and academics. The panel will hold public consultations to hear ideas on how to push back against the federal government. Adam MacVicar reports. – Jun 24, 2025
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and her panel of appointees will hear from another town hall on Wednesday on the province’s game plan to push back against the federal government.

The first Alberta Next town hall in Red Deer on Tuesday saw most attendees applaud ideas aimed at seizing control from Ottawa.

That includes pulling out of the Canada Pension Plan and creating a provincial police force to replace the RCMP.

Click to play video: 'Alberta considers cutting services to immigrants in government survey'
Alberta considers cutting services to immigrants in government survey

On Wednesday evening the panel will be pitching its tent in Edmonton, a city that remains a political stronghold for the Opposition NDP, led by Naheed Nenshi.

Smith has said she believes in a sovereign Alberta within a united Canada, and that her panel is meant to address the concerns inspiring more vocal separatist sentiment in the province.

However, many in Red Deer argued that only a separation vote will give the province the negotiating leverage with Ottawa it needs for a fair deal.

Click to play video: 'Alberta Next survey asks if Alberta should reform federal equalization payments'
Alberta Next survey asks if Alberta should reform federal equalization payments
© 2025 The Canadian Press

