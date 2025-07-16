Manitoba RCMP seek stolen 25-foot-high windmill

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say a windmill was stolen from a property in the RM of Grey earlier this month.

Officers from the Carman detachment were called on the morning of July 7 about the theft, which police believe happened between July 4 and 6.

Police said it’s likely someone may have noticed the missing 25-foot-high silver windmill, which includes a six-foot blade.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-745-6760 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.