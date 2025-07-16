Menu

Canada

3 dead, 2 in life-threatening condition after SUV crash in Pickering

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 16, 2025 9:03 am
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
The Ontario Provincial Police say three people are dead and two have critical injuries after a two-car crash in Pickering.

Police said the crash happened on Highway 7 near Concession Road 6 on Tuesday evening.

The crash involved two SUVs. Three people were killed and two people suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

The OPP said in one SUV was an 82-year-old resident of Port Perry who was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the other SUV, two passengers, aged 63 and 68, died at the scene, while the 54-year-old driver and another 70-year-old passenger were rushed to hospital.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

