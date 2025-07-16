3 dead, 2 in life-threatening condition after SUV crash in Pickering

The Ontario Provincial Police say three people are dead and two have critical injuries after a two-car crash in Pickering.
Police said the crash happened on Highway 7 near Concession Road 6 on Tuesday evening.
The crash involved two SUVs. Three people were killed and two people suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.
The OPP said in one SUV was an 82-year-old resident of Port Perry who was pronounced dead at the scene.
In the other SUV, two passengers, aged 63 and 68, died at the scene, while the 54-year-old driver and another 70-year-old passenger were rushed to hospital.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police.
