Okanagan bakery raises funds for family of Bailey McCourt, mother killed in hammer attack

A never-ending stream of people flows through the doors of Cupcasions Handheld Dessert Specialists Inc.

The Okanagan bakery was extremely busy on Tuesday to remember Bailey McCourt.

“She was a beautiful, beautiful girl. You walked in with her smile, and you immediately fell in love with her,” said Karen Fehr, McCourt’s mother.

The local bakery is serving up “Bailey’s Favourites” in support of her loved ones where 100 per cent of the funds raised will go to her family.

McCourt was killed in a hammer attack earlier this month. Her estranged husband is charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody.

“The more we talk about her, everybody needs healing right now, and the thing that is keeping me going is all the stories,” said Fehr.

McCourt leaves behind two young daughters.

Cupcasions owner, Libbie Philips, knew McCourt through her business and felt compelled to act.

“When I read her name, I stopped dead in my tracks,” said Philips.

“My husband said, ‘Do you know her?’ And I said, ‘She was my bride,’ so this wasn’t even a second thought, it’s what we had to do.”

Many of the people coming to show their support are also demanding changes to the way intimate partner violence is dealt with by the justice system.

“I hope this creates a bigger movement, and change happens,” said Michele Chaplin, who waited in line for more than 20 minutes to support the fundraiser.

Valerie Jensen drove from Vernon to take part.

“We need to change our justice system,” said Jensen. “We need to change how we are raising our boys and men.”

Jennifer Robertson says she hopes that what happened to McCourt will not happen to more women.

“I am hoping this will bring to light many, many, many situations like this for a lot of women out there, and I hope that this drives change,” said Robertson.