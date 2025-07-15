Leafs sign Holinka to three-year, entry-level deal

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Miroslav Holinka to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Tuesday.

The terms of the deal were not announced.

Holinka had 45 points (19 goals, 26 assists) in 47 regular-season games with the Western Hockey League’s Edmonton Oil Kings last season.

Story continues below advertisement

The 19-year-old spent the two years before that playing for HC Ocelári Trinec of the Czech league.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He played 18 games over two seasons in his native country, recording three points (one goal, two assists) in 16 contests during the 2023–24 campaign.

The six-foot-two, 202-pound centre was selected by Toronto in the fifth round (151st overall) of the 2024 NHL draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2025.