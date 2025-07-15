SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
National

Sports

Leafs sign Holinka to three-year, entry-level deal

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2025 4:06 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Miroslav Holinka to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Tuesday.

The terms of the deal were not announced.

Holinka had 45 points (19 goals, 26 assists) in 47 regular-season games with the Western Hockey League’s Edmonton Oil Kings last season.

The 19-year-old spent the two years before that playing for HC Ocelári Trinec of the Czech league.

He played 18 games over two seasons in his native country, recording three points (one goal, two assists) in 16 contests during the 2023–24 campaign.

The six-foot-two, 202-pound centre was selected by Toronto in the fifth round (151st overall) of the 2024 NHL draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

