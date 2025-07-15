Regina guard Simon making most of increased role with Saskatchewan Rattlers

Send this page to someone via email

After three years in the Saskatchewan Rattlers organization, Isaac Simon is beginning to put the pieces together towards emerging as one of the most promising young point guards in the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

In the process, he has evolved his game to be ready for the professional level.

“It’s helped me develop as a player and also as a person, through the highs and lows of it,” said Simon.

It’s certainly been a season of both highs and lows for the Regina-born guard, part of an ever-changing rotation for the Rattlers this season who sit last place in the CEBL’s Western Conference with a 4-12 record.

While the team’s success hasn’t been there in 2025, it’s been a summer which has allowed the 21-year-old to become an everyday pro in the CEBL and become a consistent option for Rattlers head coach Eric Magdanz.

“I’ve been able to watch a lot of these guys,” said Simon. “They don’t get too high, they don’t get too low. That’s how you become consistent and that’s something that I’m working on in my own journey.”

First joining the Rattlers in the summer of 2023 after a Canada West all-rookie freshman season with the University of Alberta Golden Bears, Simon has spent the last two CEBL seasons either on the bench or in a limited role off the bench.

This summer, however, he’s been able to get into all 16 games for the Rattlers which has included his first six professional starts.

“I’ve been blessed to do it for three summers,” said Simon. “I’ve been blessed to play with a lot of great players and I’ve learned a lot. I’ve been in the gym and this year I’m getting more game experience, so it’s all been a blessing.”

Magdanz has coached Simon each of the last two years as an assistant and has watched his progression since he graduated from Harvest City Christian Academy.

He said Simon’s read of the court has caught up with the athletic abilities he first displayed when he came to the Rattlers as a shifty, speedy guard out of high school.

“Being from Saskatchewan there’s not a lot of guys who can come out with the sheer level of athleticism and strength that he has coming out of high school and has built in his first couple of years,” said Magdanz.

Citing former Rattlers guard Cody John as a mentor of his during his time with the Rattlers, Simon has become a weapon off the bench in recent weeks following the additions of Devontè Bandoo and Jordan Bowden.

“He’s used the last couple of years working with some really good point guards to develop his ball handling and his understanding of the game at a higher level,” said Magdanz.

“You can kind of see now he’s understanding and can watch the game happen at the pace we’re playing at, which is just different than U Sports.”

Still calling Regina home, Simon has become the Rattlers’ first homegrown local in years to see everyday action on the court.

Despite his three years already playing at SaskTel Centre, he remains one of the youngest players on the roster and said his role as a hometown favourite isn’t something that’s lost on him.

“Being homegrown, I don’t take that for granted,” said Simon. “I know a lot of kids look up to me and say, ‘If he can do it, I can do it too.’ Whenever I get the opportunity to step on the court I’m going to play with heart, give it all I got and try to help impact winning.”

The Rattlers (4-12) will look to keep their faint playoff hopes alive on Tuesday night, welcoming the Calgary Surge (10-5) to SaskTel Centre at 7:30 p.m.