Man killed after ATV rolls into creek, Manitoba RCMP say

A 53-year-old man from Ebb and Flow First Nation is dead after an ATV rollover, Manitoba RCMP say.
Officers from the Ste. Rose du Lac detachment were called to North Central Road in the community around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, where they found an ATV on its side in a creek, approximately three feet deep.
According to their investigation, RCMP said the ATV appeared to have rolled sometime overnight after the driver came into contact with a steep slope. The crash pinned the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said he wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. RCMP continue to investigate.
