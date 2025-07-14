Menu

Man killed after ATV rolls into creek, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 14, 2025 3:01 pm
MPI is urging young Manitobans to be careful when riding off-road vehicles, after new data collected by the Crown corporation shows that 80-100 young patients involved in ORV accidents are taken to Winnipeg's Children's Hospital annually. – Jun 25, 2025
A 53-year-old man from Ebb and Flow First Nation is dead after an ATV rollover, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers from the Ste. Rose du Lac detachment were called to North Central Road in the community around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, where they found an ATV on its side in a creek, approximately three feet deep.

According to their investigation, RCMP said the ATV appeared to have rolled sometime overnight after the driver came into contact with a steep slope. The crash pinned the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said he wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. RCMP continue to investigate.

