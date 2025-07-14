Menu

Crime

Corrections officials seize $400K in contraband at Stony Mountain

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 14, 2025 2:45 pm
Stony Mountain Institution. View image in full screen
Stony Mountain Institution. File/The Canadian Press
Corrections officers say they’ve seized more than $400,000 in contraband at Stony Mountain Institution, a multi-security level federal prison about 24 km north of Winnipeg.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said Monday that the unauthorized items — which included cannabis concentrate, as well as tobacco, nicotine patches, a cellphone, and a charger — had an estimated institutional value of $401,450.

Police continue to investigate, and CSC has set up a tip line, 1-866-780-3784, to report any activities that relate to security at any federal institutions.

