Corrections officials seize $400K in contraband at Stony Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

Corrections officers say they’ve seized more than $400,000 in contraband at Stony Mountain Institution, a multi-security level federal prison about 24 km north of Winnipeg.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said Monday that the unauthorized items — which included cannabis concentrate, as well as tobacco, nicotine patches, a cellphone, and a charger — had an estimated institutional value of $401,450.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police continue to investigate, and CSC has set up a tip line, 1-866-780-3784, to report any activities that relate to security at any federal institutions.