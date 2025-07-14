Menu

Politics

Manitoba cabinet minister apologizes again for sign-language interpreter comments

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2025 11:45 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lack of funding could dash deaf athletes dreams'
Lack of funding could dash deaf athletes dreams
RELATED: Deaf Canadian athletes are preparing for the biggest competition of their lives -- the Deaflympics -- which are being held in Tokyo in November. But a lack of funding is threatening their chances of going. Teagan Rasche has more on what this means to one local athlete. – Jul 4, 2025
The Manitoba government is promising new financial penalties to enforce rules aimed at removing barriers for people with disabilities.

Nahanni Fontaine, the minister responsible for services for people with disabilities, says the NDP government will introduce changes to the Accessibility for Manitobans Act next spring.

In a video posted to social media, she also says the government will work to ensure every public event is fully accessible with participation from sign language interpreters.

Fontaine has apologized repeatedly for remarks she made last month while hosting a celebration for Indigenous women graduates in Winnipeg.

While preparing to speak to reporters after, Fontaine told one of her staff that she was thrown off by a sign-language interpreter’s presence and that the woman should not have been on stage.

Premier Wab Kinew has stood by Fontaine and said she has apologized and is working with the Deaf community.

Fontaine promised to go beyond an apology.

“My team and I will undergo deaf and deaf-culture training to deepen our understanding, confront gaps and ensure our actions reflect true respect and inclusion,” Fontaine said in a social media video posted Sunday.

Click to play video: '‘Echo’ star talks representation for Indigenous, deaf communities onscreen'
‘Echo’ star talks representation for Indigenous, deaf communities onscreen
© 2025 The Canadian Press

