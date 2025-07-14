Royal Ontario Museum forced to shut after ‘unexpected’ mechanical problem

Send this page to someone via email

A major Toronto museum has unexpectedly been forced to close following a mechanical issue in its building, cancelling tickets and tours for the day.

Before noon on Monday, the Royal Ontario Museum announced it would be closing for the rest of the day “due to an unexpected mechanical issue.”

It did not provide details on what caused the issue or how it had affected the building.

The museum is located around Avenue Road and Bloor Street in Toronto and plays host to summer camps as well as tourists and day visitors during the summer.

It is the country’s largest museum, with displays on natural history, art and world culture. Current exhibitions include the history of Auschwitz, another exploring colour in the natural world and a celebration of Flemish artwork.

Pre-booked tickets for the museum and its exhibitions on Monday will be automatically refunded, the museum said in a statement.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, and we look forward to welcoming you on another day,” the ROM said in a statement.