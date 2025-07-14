Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Jets extend forward Morgan Barron for 2 years

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 14, 2025 11:25 am
1 min read
Morgan Barron will be a Winnipeg Jet for two more years.

The club announced a contract extension for the 26-year-old forward Monday. The deal has an average annual value in the NHL of $1.85 million.

Barron, from Halifax, recorded 15 points (eight goals and seven assists) in 74 games last season, his third full campaign with the Jets since coming to Winnipeg via trade with the New York Rangers in 2022.

He endeared himself to Jets fans during the 2023 playoffs, when a freak accident led to his face getting cut by a skate, and he returned to the ice later that game with 75 stitches near his right eye.

Between the Rangers — who drafted him in 2017 — and the Jets, Barron has played 256 regular-season NHL games, scoring 30 goals and 30 assists for a total of 60 points, plus 80 penalty minutes.

RAW: Winnipeg Jets Morgan Barron Interview – April 7
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

